Minister of Defense attends graduation ceremony at special military institutions

On June 21, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the ceremony of graduation of graduates of the War College of the Armed Forces and the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid flowers at the monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev on the territory of the military educational institution and paid tribute, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The ceremony, attended by parents and relatives of the alumni, as well as numerous guests, began with a paying tribute to the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who gave their lives for the independence of Azerbaijan with observing a minute of silence.

The military personnel performed the National Anthem of Azerbaijan accompanied by an exemplary military orchestra.

Speaking at the ceremony, Colonel General Z. Hasanov congratulated the young officers and their parents on the occasion of this landmark date and the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Noting that today the Azerbaijan Army is fully ready to fulfil any military order due to the result of comprehensive reforms conducted in recent years under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Minister wished the graduates success in service for the good of our country, as well as in increasing military power of the army and state.

Then graduates of the military educational institution were awarded diplomas. The distinguished graduates were also awarded valuable gifts. Those alumni who graduated from the school perfectly attached the emblems to the symbolic stumps.

After the ceremony of handing over and accepting the Battle Flag of the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, the graduates performed the march of the Academy.

At the end of the ceremony, the military personnel passed with a solemn military march in front of the rostrum.

