Minister of Defense congratulates army personnel on successful completion of presidential elections

Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the personnel of the army on the successful completion of the presidential elections on 11 April and the next confident victory of Mr. Ilham Aliyev, who was again elected to the post of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Defense Ministry said that the personnel of the Azerbaijani army took part in the voting process with high spirits and, having made the right choice in the name of security and democratic development of the country, voted for the most worthy candidate.

Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov reassured that the personnel of the Azerbaijani army are vigilantly guarding the Motherland, and in order to liberate the occupied lands, as well as ensure the territorial integrity of the country, are ready and able to fulfill every order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

