Minister of Defense meets with Chief of Medical Service of Turkish Armed Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sides exchanged views on the development prospects in the sphere of military needs of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

On June 13, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with the Chief of the Medical Service of the Turkish Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Hayati Bilgich, who is paying a visit to Azerbaijan, according to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, developing the possibilities of mutual cooperation and exchanging experience, the Minister of Defense noted the importance of expanding cooperation with Turkey in the field of military medicine.

Rear-Admiral Bilgich stated that it is a great honor for him to be in our country and stressed that the cooperation between our countries in the field of military medicine was built at a high level, like in other spheres, and is constantly developing.

Then the sides exchanged views on the development prospects in the sphere of military needs of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the organization of various courses and mutual visits of delegations of military specialists with the aim of exchanging experience, Turkey's capabilities in training military doctors and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az



News.Az