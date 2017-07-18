Minister of Defense meets with the Charge d'affaires of the Kingdom of Spain to Azerbaijan

Minister of Defense has met with the Charge d'affaires of the Kingdom of Spain to Azerbaijan.

On July 18, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Chargé d'Affaires of the Kingdom of Spain to Azerbaijan Jose Luis Diez Juarez completing his diplomatic mission in our country.

During the meeting, prospects of military, military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain were discussed, and the development of military ties between the two countries in the future was emphasized.

The Minister of Defense thanked the diplomat for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries and wished him success in his future activities.

In his turn, the diplomat, noting that during the period of his activity in Azerbaijan, ties of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain were established, added that he did his best to expand and develop these relations. He noted that he is leaving our country with good impressions and will forever remain a sincere friend of the Azerbaijani state and people.

News.Az

