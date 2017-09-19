Minister of Defense visits military units located in defense zone of Azerbaijani-Armenian state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, in order to check the combat capability of the military units stationed in the frontline zone, combat and moral-psychological readiness of military personnel, as well as the conditions for ensuring the security of the civilian population, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited units located in the direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

The Minister of Defense, who met with the military personnel being on combat duty in units located in mountainous and difficult climatic conditions on the line of confrontation with the enemy, was reported on the current situation in the area. Having checked the organization of reliable defense and stability of the state border, the Minister of Defense highly appreciated the readiness of military personnel.

The Minister of Defense inquired about the combat and moral-psychological readiness, as well as the social and living conditions of the servicemen. The minister was informed that the units stationed on the forward defense line are provided with drinking water, heating, showers and other necessary supplies for the winter period. The Minister of Defense gave appropriate instructions in connection with the strengthening of the defensive line and increasing the fighting efficiency of the units. After the delivery of valuable gifts to a group of servicemen, a joint dinner was organized.

Then having arrived in the villages located near the line of confrontation of the troops, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense met with local residents and inquired about their concerns, problems and security issues. Declaring their readiness to carry out any assigned task together with the army, the villagers expressed their satisfaction with the high discipline of the servicemen, as well as gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

