Minister of Education signs order, rules of lessons announced

Under the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution on the organization of the teaching and learning process in educational institutions during the quarantine regime, the Ministry of Education approved the curricula.

According to the relevant order of the Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, the activities of secondary schools in Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron will be organized twice a week in full-time and in other cities and regions three times a week per special curricula.

Classes will be in I-IV grades from September 15 in full-time and distance, in V-IX from September 15 in the distance, from October 1 in full-time and distance, in X-XI from September 15 in the distance, starting October 15 in full-time and distance forms.

Classes will be organized according to the epidemiological situation and the number of students in the school. Also, educational institutions will develop lesson schedules. Parents will be able to choose the form of learning for their children. Also, parents of primary school students will get information about their children's involvement in full-time education from September 11 directly from schools. Virtual lesson schedules in general secondary and upper secondary education will also be determined from that date.

