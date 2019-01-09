Minister of environment and natural resources visits Holcim Azerbaijan Garadagh Cement Plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and officials of the ministry have today visited the Garadagh cement plant of Holcim OJSC to get demonstrably familiar with the applied technologies.

During the visit, a presentation was made on the opportunities and solutions of the company in connection with the utilization of tire and oil sludge, AzerTag reports.

The first trials were conducted in connection with oil sludge and tires and relevant analyses were implemented by an independent laboratory on October-December in the last year. According to the results of this analysis emissions during the alternative fuel (used tire and oil sludge) processing were lower than the accepted norms, which indicates the ecological advantage of this project. Then, the minister and visitors observed a test on the utilization of the tire and oil wastes and got demonstrably familiar with the applied equipment in the plant. General Director of the company Frederic Guimbal particularly underlined the availability of a professional local personnel to carry out such processes in compliance with the global standards in addition to the international practice. Holcim which acts as a global expert not only in the cement production, but also in waste management is ready to contribute to the ecology of the country. These are opportunities and technologies introduced under a globally popular “Geocycle” brand by the company.

Holcim is a member of LafargeHolcim Group, which is operating with a labour force of 80.000 workers in 80 countries. LafargeHolcim is one of the leading companies in the world with its experience of more than 180 years in the production of cement, finished concrete products and aggregates.

