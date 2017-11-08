Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov pays official visit to Ethiopia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov pays an official visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on November 8-9.

Within the framework of the visit Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Workneh Gebeyehu and other officials, the press service for the Foreign Ministry has told News.Az.

Furthermore, Elmar Mammadyarov will visit headquarters of African Union (AU) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa stationed in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa and will have meetings with the Chairperson of AU and AU Commissioners.

