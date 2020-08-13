Turkey's top military officials arrive in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler, commanders of troops and other high-ranked officers arrived for a visit in Azerbaijan.

Upon arrival in Baku, the guests were met by Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and Deputy Minister of Defense, Air Force Commander Ramiz Tahirov.

As earlier reported, large the enlarged Turkish military delegation will watch the final episode of the first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live-Fire Joint Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises of the Land and Air Forces within the framework of the Day of High-Level Observers.

News.Az