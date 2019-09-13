Minister: Over 112,000 labor contracts concluded in Azerbaijan since early 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 112,000 labor contracts have been concluded in Azerbaijan since early 2019, Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov said at the conference "Fighting the shadow economy as an important factor in the development of the economy" in Baku on Sept. 13, Trend reports.

The minister noted that over 88,000 new labor contracts were concluded in the private sector during the reported period.

"This figure in the private sector amounted to 78 percent of the total number of contracts concluded. The main share of concluded contracts fell on the fields of trade, industry and the construction sector," Jabbarov said.

The minister further added that in January-July 2019, there was also up to 20 percent growth in the wages in the non-oil sector.

News.Az

