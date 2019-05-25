Minister: Over 30,000 foreign fans to come to UEFA Europa League match in Baku

Baku is fully ready for the UEFA Europa League final match, Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov said.

He reminded that earlier Baku hosted the first European Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games and other competitions of international importance. The Minister noted that over 30,000 foreign fans will attend the UEFA Europa League final match in Baku.

He said that UEFA officials rated the Baku Olympic Stadium 4.5 points on a 5-point scale. “Azerbaijani fans are looking forward to this match,” the Minister said.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place May 29 at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

News.Az

