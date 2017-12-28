Minister predicts 1.5% growth of Azerbaijan's economy in 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani economy will grow by 1.5 percent next year.

The statement came from Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov.

"The country's foreign trade balance is positive, and amounts to five billion dollars. The country received more foreign currency. This suggests that the state's measures aimed at reducing dependence on imports produce results," the minister said.

Of course, he said, there is also the role of rising oil prices, but at the same time, the policy pursued in the country aimed at stimulating exports and import substitution, give their positive results.

According to Sharifov, local production is gaining steam. "And this, of course, has a positive impact on the currency position, contributes to an increase in foreign exchange reserves," Sharifov added.

The Minister also noted that at the moment the share of the non-oil sector in GDP is approaching 70 percent. "This process will continue, because there is a decline in the oil sector which is a natural process," the minister said.

News.Az

News.Az