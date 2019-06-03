Minister Sahil Babayev speaks on latest reforms in social services sector at AmCham luncheon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) organized another members’ luncheon hosting this month as the honourable Guest Speaker Mr. Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan. More than 130 AmCham members and partners attended the event, including representatives of diplomatic corps.

Mrs. Natavan Mammadova, AmCham Azerbaijan Executive Director, and Mr. Nuran Kerimov, President of the Chamber, opened the event and greeted the Luncheon guests, AmCham told News.Az.

They underscored the large-scale social reforms process, which is taking place in Azerbaijan.

Mr. Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan stressed upon the latest achievements in the social reforms program, which are carried out by Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He mentioned that the minimum wage and minimum pensions increased by 40 percent in the previous year, whereas social allowances and pensions by an average of 100 percent, which is of a great importance for the social well-being of 3 million citizens.

The Minister made an overview of the social programs such as housing, transportation and one-time payment coverage provided to the victims of war and martyr families. He briefed the Luncheon participants on the DOST (Sustainable and Operative Social Security) Agency and the first DOST Center established recently according to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Additional Measures to Improve Management in the Field of Employment, Labor, Social Protection and Guarantee" dated August 9, 2018. Mr. Babayev underlined that 126 types of social services within the framework of the DOST project, implemented upon the initiative of Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, would be provided to the citizens through the transparent and operative "one window" system. He mentioned that such Centers are going to be opened in the regions of the country next year with an extensive network of services set up on the online platform.

Mr. Sahil Babayev then spoke on the mechanism of automated pension assignment mechanism, activities on expanding the e-services coverage in the social security system, disability assessment tools, labor inspection systems and improvement of employment services. The Minister emphasized that encouraging results of the social reforms in the country gain strong international recognition. As its vivid demonstration, a number of important social programs being implemented Azerbaijan received special awards from the International Social Security Association (ISSA).

Touching upon the "E-social" internet portal, Mr. Sahil Babayev underlined that its “Employment” subsystem, which will be launched in the coming days, would allow the transition of employment services to the electronic platform. This subsystem will comprise a constantly updated database to benefit both employers and employers.

The Minister pointed out that systematic measures are being brought to life in order to reduce unemployment, whereas increasing the minimum wage by the relevant Presidential Decree, effective measures aimed at stimulating the legalization of illegal employment, especially the new tax-insurance privileges applied in the private sector, raising awareness activities give positive results in this area. Last year, the number of labor contracts reached 91,3 thousand, more than 94 thousand during the five months this year (more than 28 thousand in the public sector, more than 66 thousand in the private sector).

Mr. Sahil Babayev further mentioned that 10 thousand families are going to be engaged with the self-employment program this year, spoke on the "DOST (Friend) of an Unemployed" program and other active employment measures.

The Luncheon also featured several presentations from AmCham members and partners.

AmCham Azerbaijan Members’ Luncheons are organized monthly by the Chamber and feature participation of high ranked government officials, members of parliament and representatives of diplomatic corps.

AmCham Azerbaijan is a leading private, non-profit business association supporting and promoting the interests of foreign and local businesses in Azerbaijan. Established in 1996, the Chamber is composed of over 280 members companies active in every sector of the Azerbaijani economy. AmCham Azerbaijan represents nearly 80% of all foreign investment, as well as a significant portion of local investment, in Azerbaijan.

