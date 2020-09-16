Minister says UK facing real challenges with COVID-19 testing capacity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK is facing real challenges with its coronavirus testing capacity due to wait times in laboratories, Justice Minister Robert Buckland said, Spuntik reports.

"Laboratory capacity has been an issue, we are working our way through that," minister said. "We're increasing the number of test centres, we've got 400 test centres, getting it up to 500 but clearly there are still real challenges."

News.Az