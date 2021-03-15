Yandex metrika counter

Minister: Sweden attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan

Sweden attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde told a press conference held following the meeting with Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. 

She noted that the development of mutual relations will contribute to the success in many areas. 

Linde added that the realities that have emerged in the region after the 44-day war allow for establishing new partnerships.


