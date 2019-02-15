Minister talks Azerbaijani president's orders on scholarship system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Along with improvement of the social well-being of students, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s orders on raising scholarships are also a step taken in a very

“The president’s order on additional measures to improve the scholarship system at universities creates an incentive to improve the academic performance of 16,000 students from the next month,” he said.

According to the president’s recent orders, scholarships for students studying at various levels of education increased from 14 percent to 25 percent.

Saying that this concerns about 110,000 students, the minister added that from March 1, besides students who are already receiving scholarships, 16,000 more students will obtain the opportunity to receive scholarship.

"This means a 30-percent increase in the number of students receiving scholarships,” Bayramov said. “At the same time, the ratio of the number of students receiving scholarship to the total number of students in 2019/2020 academic year will be increased from current 31 percent to 45 percent, while beginning from 2020/2021 academic year - to the level of at least 50 percent.”

