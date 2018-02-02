Minister: The issuance of a visa within three hours eliminated all obstacles

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev's decree on improving the procedure for issuing visas to foreigners and stateless persons in international airports is a step aimed at developing tourism.

According to Oxu.Az, the statement came from Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfaz Garayev.



The minister said that after the introduction of the "ASAN Viza" system a significant number of foreigners arrived in the country: "The issuance of a visa within three hours could be said to have removed all obstacles."

