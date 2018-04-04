Minister: "The number of tourists visiting the country increased by 12.5 percent this year"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The number of tourists visiting the country increased by 12.5% over the past three months."

Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev noted that the number of tourists visiting the country in March has increased: "Many tourists came to Azerbaijan during Novruz holiday, and many events were held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and National Propaganda Bureau for Novruz holiday, according to our observations, more than one and a half million. This is a very good figure."

News.Az

