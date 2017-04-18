Minister: The volume of non-oil exports is not at the desired level

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Until 2025, the volume of non-oil export per capita is planned to be increased to at least 450 dollars in Azerbaijan."

"It means growth of more than three times. To successfully implement these plans, the country's economy must have a strong and competitive non-oil sector," said Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev at the republican conference of non-oil exporters in Yevlakh, APA-Economics reports.



"In order to support local producers and expand export potential, we apply two-year specific import customs duties on 84 types of goods, for which the country has a high production potential and the possibility of self-sufficiency. These steps have significantly reduced the import of goods into the country," said Mustafayev. According to him, in the first quarter of 2017, imports of goods to Azerbaijan decreased by 17%, including non-oil imports - by 20%. As internal self-sufficiency grows and on the basis of analysis, we will expand the list of goods for which such duties are applied," the minister stressed.





He also noted that, despite the positive changes, taking into account the country's economic potential, the volume of non-oil exports is not at the desired level. In this regard, intensive work will be carried out in this direction. According to the Minister, the studies show that there are wide opportunities for expanding the export of products of various names, including some chemical products, metal, aluminum, electrical equipment, furniture, wine, juices, fruits and vegetables, cotton, tobacco, etc.

In this regard it is planned to create export-oriented enterprises, open trading houses and representative offices in priority export markets, simplify export procedures, prepare internationally certified specialists in the field of export, etc.

