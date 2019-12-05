Minister: Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia to organize joint hazelnut exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli has said Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia developed projects to organize joint hazelnut exports.

"Turkey produces 600,000 tons of hazelnuts a year. And Azerbaijan has a big share in this area. There are opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of hazelnut production," he said.

"The ministers of agriculture of the three countries have reached an agreement to organize joint export of hazelnuts to the world markets," Pakdemirli added.

News.Az

News.Az