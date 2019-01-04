Minister: Turkey won't forget Azerbaijan's help to its troops on Nargin island

+ ↺ − 16 px

urkey never forgets, and will not forget the brotherly attitude of Azerbaijan to the Turkish soldiers on the island of Nargin [now Azerbaijan's Boyuk Zira island] after the Sarikamish operation, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at an event dedicated to the 104th anniversary of Sarikamyish operation, Trend reports on Jan. 4.

"This is one of the factors confirming the fact that even then we were 'one nation, two states'," he said.

January 4th marks the 104th anniversary of the Sarikamish operation, which is one of the important pages in Turkish history.

The Battle of Sarikamish was an engagement between the Russian and Ottoman empires during World War I. It took place from December 22, 1914, to January 17, 1915.

News.Az

News.Az