Minister: US invested billions of dollars in Azerbaijan's economy

So far, the US has invested $13.6 billion in the Azerbaijani economy, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the remarks at the meeting of the US-Azerbaijan Economic Partnership Commission in Baku on May 17.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan invested $8.2 billion in the US economy.

"The issues covering such spheres as trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, transit, logistics and intellectual property will be mainly discussed at today’s meeting," Sharifov added.

