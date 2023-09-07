Ministers on disaster and emergency management of OTS states meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, the 2nd Meeting of Ministers on Disaster and Emergency Management of the Member and Observer States of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has today kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The meeting is attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, Secretary General of OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Minister of Internal Affairs of Türkiye Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Major General Syrym Sharipkhanov, Minister of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan, Major General Abdulla Kuldashev, Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Ajikeev and Minister of Internal Affairs of Northern Cyprus Dursun Oguz.

The purpose of the second meeting is to develop existing relationships between the organizations responsible for emergency management of the member countries, discuss the issues of achieving the organization of joint and coordinated activities during emergencies, as well as exchange views on the draft Agreement on the establishment of a Civil Defense Mechanism within the organization.

