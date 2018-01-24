Ministry: Armenian reports on construction of buildings in Talish village intended for domestic audience

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian reports that residential buildings are under construction in the Talish village are intended for the domestic audience and are part of the propaganda on the eve of the upcoming presidential election, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Wednesday.

The residential area as well as strategic communication lines therein are under constant control of the Azerbaijani army’s positions located in the heights around the Talish village which were liberated during a counteroffensive operation conducted in April 2016, said the ministry.

“Since the April battles of 2016, Armenians have been doing the construction work in another area, far from the front line,” added the ministry.

It is worth noting that the residential area clearly visible from the Azerbaijani army’s positions in the heights in photographs presented by the Defense Ministry is the Talish village, where no signs of construction can be seen. Carrying out construction work in an area so close to the combat posts is virtually impossible.

