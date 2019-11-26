Ministry: Armenian speculation about alleged provocation attempt by Azerbaijani army is unfounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information spread by Armenian side about an alleged attempt of provocation by the Azerbaijani army units on the front line in Agdara direction is false, unfounded and misinformation, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told Trend.

“It is clear that the recently observed stable situation on the front line does not satisfy the military-political leadership of Armenia, and it is trying to distract the Armenian people from problems in their country, disseminating such information.

On the other hand, as always, the enemy has a fear of an Azerbaijani soldier,” said the ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

