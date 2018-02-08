Ministry: Azerbaijani armed units averted provocative attempt of the enemy

+ ↺ − 16 px

"As a result of preventive measures, our armed units have averted the provocative attempt of the hostile party against our frontline positions."

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has commented on reports in Armenian media about alleged killing of Armenian serviceman Hayk Kalantaryan as a result of ceasefire violation

1 serviceman of the Armenian armed units was terminated and 2 sericemen were severely wounded. The enemy was forced to retreat. Azerbaijani armed forces fully control the operational situation on the contact line.

News.Az

News.Az