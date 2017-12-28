Ministry: Azerbaijan's foreign policy is served to goals of protection of national interests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Independent, multidimensional, balanced and active foreign policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan was continued in 2017.

According to the press release issued by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the foreign policy priorities set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the instructions and order of the President and relevant laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law independent, multidimensional, balanced and active foreign policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan was continued in 2017.

President Ilham Aliyev in his comprehensive and detailed speech at the official reception on the occasion of the Republic Day on May 28 characterized Azerbaijan’s foreign policy as following: "Azerbaijan has achieved great success in foreign policy. We will continue to further defend our national interests in the international arena. We are known today as a country with great respect in the world. The number of countries willing to cooperate with us is growing. We have no problem in bilateral format with any country other than Armenia. We have also initiated many trilateral cooperation formats".

The foreign policy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is served to the goals of implementation and protection of national interests at the international level, prevention of external threats and challenges, elimination of consequences of Armenia's military aggression and occupation, restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, prevention of illegal activities in the occupied territories, further strengthening of international stance and influence of Azerbaijan, promotion of good neighborly regional cooperation environment around Azerbaijan, strengthening of security, stability and cooperation in the region, development of mutually beneficial friendly relations and partnership with world countries, realization of energy, transport and economic policy diplomacy agenda of Azerbaijan, promotion of friendship and cooperation in the Caspian basin, conducting of active multilateral diplomacy at the international organizations, ensuring the supremacy of international law in international relations, contributing to international peace and security and combating menace of terrorism, development of multiculturalism, intercultural and interfaith dialogue at international stage, continuation of our humanitarian and cultural diplomacy course, coordination of international cooperation of appropriate government agencies, protection of rights of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad and providing of consular support, development of relations with world Azerbaijanis and diaspora activities.

Azerbaijan conducts its independent foreign policy in the backdrop of aggravation of contradictions and intensification of confrontations at the international relations, actions accompanied by blatant violations of international norms and principles, Armenia's ongoing military aggression against Azerbaijan, newly emerged hotbeds of conflict in the immediate proximity of Azerbaijan, growing threat of international terrorism, continued attempts to interfere into the internal affairs of States, geopolitical difficulties of the region in which Azerbaijan is located, disinformation, provocation and hybrid warfare against Azerbaijan in the international information space conducted by Armenia, Armenian lobby circles, and certain forces supporting them.

