Ministry: Khalaf Khalafov and Krystyna Marty Lang hold phone conversation

On September on, 2019, a telephone conversation is held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the deputy state secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Krystyna Marty Lang, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told APA.

During the telephone conversation, the sides noted the high level of political dialogue between the two countries, analyzed the current state of relations and exchanged views on current issues, mutual visits, and prospects for cooperation.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, cooperation in Bretton Woods institutions and underlined the great potential for further expansion of relations in various fields. They also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy and environmental protection, as well as vocational education.

Mr. Khalafov informed his interlocutor about the reforms carried out in our country. The sides also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland within international organizations.

News.Az

