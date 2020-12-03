Ministry: Khankendi city belongs to jurisdiction of Karabakh Regional Justice Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani city of Khankandi belongs to the jurisdiction of the Karabakh Regional Justice Department, according to the country's Ministry of Justice.

The jurisdiction of the Karabakh Regional Justice Department includes the city of Khankandi, Shusha, Zangilan, Khojavand, Khojaly, Gubadly, Lachin, Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, and Kalbajar districts.

According to the ministry, work has begun on staffing the Karabakh Regional Justice Department.

“Currently, justice officials from these districts, as well as from Baku and other districts, express a desire to continue their activities there," a statement of the ministry said.

The Ministry of Justice stated that will try to complete the recruitment of management personnel as soon as possible.

News.Az