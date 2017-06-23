Ministry of Defense comments on reports of death of four Azerbaijani servicemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has commented on Armenian reports of the deaths of four servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

According to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the military leadership of Armenia once again resorted to fabricated information, thus trying to justify itself for the recent losses and failures at the front and to calm down the Armenian population living in horror.

Note that the Armenian press, referring to the so-called "Ministry of Defense" of the separatist regime, spread the news that on the night of June 22 the special forces of the Azerbaijani army tried to cross the line of contact, but had to retreat, losing four people.

News.Az

News.Az