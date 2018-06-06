Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan issue joint statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan have issued joint statement.

The 7th General Assembly of The States Parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has been held at the UNESCO headquarters located in Paris, France, on June 4-6.

In the framework of the session, the elections were held at the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. The second place was taken by 7 states, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Macedonia. As a result of the wide-spread propaganda campaign, Azerbaijan gained the largest number of votes among 90 candidates in the group and became a member of the Committee. Poland has been selected as the second with 52 votes.

We appreciate all the states that support the candidacy of Azerbaijan to the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee on the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The Republic of Azerbaijan was represented at the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2010-2014 and the reappointment of this confidence to our country is another confirmation of the authority gained by Azerbaijan at the international level and at UNESCO.

The adoption of such an important decision for our country was supported by the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the head of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mrs Mehriban Aliyeva, as well as the joint activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a result of our country's partnership with UNESCO high level of development. Thanks to Mehriban Aliyeva's support, Azerbaijan's mugham, ashug art, Azerbaijan's tar-performing arts, kamancha, lavash, kalagayi and others included in UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage.

During the period covered by 2018-2022, as a member of the Committee, Azerbaijan will spare no efforts to the protection of the intangible heritage of the world and share its rich experience, cooperating in the spirit of cooperation with member states, and implementing the objectives of the Convention on the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and will continue to strive to support international efforts to promote international cultural heritage.

News.Az

News.Az