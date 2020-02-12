Ministry of Health, UNDP continue to procure medicines for treatment of people living with Hepatitis C, HIV and Tuberculosis in Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Health and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are continuing to work closely together to further strengthen Azerbaijan's healthcare procurement system, AzerTag reports.

Another round of life-saving medicine has been successfully procured and delivered to the Ministry of Health, including 2 types of medicines for the treatment of Hepatitis C, 18 types of medicines for HIV and 19 types of medicines for TB patients.

The procurement and delivery process of this medicine is implemented by UNDP as part of the joint project with the Ministry of Health which aims to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to the population of Azerbaijan by supporting cost-efficient, transparent and timely procurement of medicines that save lives.

This project has been initiated with the support of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria as a step towards ensuring government financing of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, and tuberculosis medicines.

The successful cooperation of the Government and UNDP on the procurement of medicines is continuing this year.

