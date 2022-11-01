Minor victims of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War commemorated in Mexico (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico joined the events initiated by the government and the Ministry of Culture of Mexico City on the occasion of the Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos), which is considered one of the significant national days of the country.

On this occasion, the Embassy of Azerbaijan created a memorial corner commemorating the minor victims of the 44-day Patriotic War, the embassy told News.Az.

The memorial corner dedicated to the children killed as a result of the bombing of Azerbaijani cities by Armenia features specific to both Azerbaijani and Mexican culture.

The Mexico City officials, representatives of media, NGOs and youth organizations and city residents, who visited the memorial corner, were informed that Azerbaijan, as a multicultural and multi-confessional country, respects the ancient traditions of Mexico, as well as the life stories of young Azerbaijanis who were killed as a result of Armenian terror.

News.Az