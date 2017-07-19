Yandex metrika counter

Minsk Group co-chair announces venue for Mammadyarov-Nalbandian meeting

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are preparing for a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in New York.

According to APA, Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said that the co-chairs will continue to intensify their efforts, and they are preparing for a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in New York. 

"In order to arrange a new high-level summit, measures will be taken to improve the work with the parties,” Lukashevich said during a Moscow-Vienna video conference call, APA reported.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

