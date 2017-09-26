Minsk Group composition may be reconsidered - OSCE PA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the OSCE Minsk Group."

Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the OSCE Minsk Group, and in this regard, the group composition may be reconsidered, the Special Representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin, said at a meeting with the leaders of some parties represented in the Azerbaijani parliament.

Vigenin said he understands the Azerbaijani side’s dissatisfaction with the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"There is no progress in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the OSCE Minsk Group. In this regard, the composition of the Minsk Group may be reconsidered. The problem must always be kept in focus, not just in the case of ceasefire violations. I will do my own part for the conflict to be resolved. However, that is not enough. Not only OSCE Minsk Group members but other countries should also contribute to the settlement of the conflict. We ourselves, as parliamentarians, have to come up with certain initiatives and proposals. In one such initiative, I met with IDPs from Zangilan during my visit,” he said.

He noted that the OSCE PA considers the status quo on the conflict “unacceptable”.

News.Az

News.Az