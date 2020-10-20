Minsk Group’s brain already became ‘paralyzed’ – Turkish official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will not be resolved until justice prevails, said Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly.

Sentop made the remarks Tuesday at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

He noted that one day those seeking to strengthen their authority in the region before the conflict resolution will lose.

Armenia must withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, said the speaker, stressing that there is no other decision.

“Those who support Armenia should know that they will not achieve this in the Caucasus. And Armenia should know that their patrons will not be able to support it to the end,” he said.

“As Turkish President Erdogan said, Azerbaijan does not have the patience to wait for the conflict resolution for another 30 years,” he added.

Sentop said international organizations are obliged to comply with their decisions.

“Armenia keeps ignoring UN decisions. Until now, the OSCE Minks Group has not demonstrated a political will to resolve the conflict. Even one of the co-chairs accused Turkey and Azerbaijan of attacking Armenia. If this is the case, the Minsk Group’s brain has already become paralyzed,” he concluded.

News.Az