Minsk Group's new US co-chair about meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia

The new U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer has said that he looks forward to working with his fellow French and Russian co-chairs to continue to encourage the sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to engage constructively with each other.



“I would like to see the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to meet at the soonest opportunity, and to focus on good faith negotiations aimed at moving the peace process forward,” Schofer told APA on Wednesday.



“I understand there are many difficult issues to discuss, but I believe a resolution is possible. For this to happen, however, the leadership of Azerbaijan and Armenia must first demonstrate the political will necessary to bring peace to this region. This conflict has gone on for far too long,” he added.



The US has recently announced the appointment of Andrew Schofer as the next US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

