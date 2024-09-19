Minsk, Moscow in talks on potential nuclear power plant in Belarus

Minsk, Moscow in talks on potential nuclear power plant in Belarus

Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Alexander Rogozhnik said Minsk and Moscow are currently negotiating the potential construction of a second nuclear power plant in Belarus.

"The possibility of building an additional unit or another NPP is being worked out. This issue is being discussed with the Russian side, it is quite complex," the ambassador said, adding that the two sides "have an understanding," News.Az reports, citing TASS. Rogozhnik emphasized that the NPP will satisfy the growing demand for electricity in connection with "the growth of industrial production volumes, the creation of energy-intensive consumer industries."He also recalled other investment projects with Russia. "27 investment projects aimed at ensuring the technological security of the Union state are being implemented within the framework of the loan of 105 bln rubles provided by Russia," the Ambassador noted. "Today we are working with the Russian side on a number of other projects in the field of machine tool building, aircraft construction, and microelectronics," he said.It was reported earlier that the Belarusian authorities are working on the issue of building a second nuclear power plant in the country. President Alexander Lukashenko said he supported building a second nuclear power plant in the country. He also outlined a possible location for the new nuclear power plant, not ruling out that it could be built in the area east of Mogilev.

News.Az