Mirra Andreeva storms into French Open semifinals - VIDEO

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Two years after reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open, Mirra Andreeva has returned to the final four of a major tournament for only the second time in her career — once again in Paris, News.Az reports, citing WTA.

Facing 36-year-old Sorana Cirstea in a quarterfinal that featured the largest age gap in a women’s singles Grand Slam match since Martina Navratilova and Jennifer Capriati met at Wimbledon in 1991, Andreeva produced a commanding display.

The young Russian needed just 56 minutes to defeat Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 and secure a place in the semifinals, where she will face either seventh seed Elina Svitolina or 15th seed Marta Kostyuk.

Simply unstoppable 💥



Mirra Andreeva is through to the semifinals for a second time! #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/wBcKpanXrH — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2026

The win marked Andreeva’s 34th match victory of the 2026 season, including team events, the highest total recorded by any player this year. Svitolina could equal that number if she wins her quarterfinal later on Tuesday.

News.Az