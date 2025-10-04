Missed Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)? 2 Best meme coins to buy and match these 2021 bull run winners

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2021 bull run proved one thing: meme coins can deliver life-changing gains. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu turned ordinary investors into millionaires as they skyrocketed on viral community hype.

Fast forward to 2025, and a new wave of meme projects is emerging into the spotlight, with investors inquiring about which tokens could replicate those historic runs. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) and Bertram the Pomeranian (BERT) are two names that are rising fast. Both are cheap, highly engaging, and driven by strong community backing, the ingredients that powered DOGE and SHIB in their early days.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Next Frog King of Crypto

Little Pepe is the meme coin that’s stealing the show this year. More than just another frog-themed token, it’s positioning itself as the meme breeding ground for future viral projects. Its meme-only launchpad concept allows new tokens to incubate within the LILPEPE ecosystem, giving it staying power beyond the usual hype cycle. Investors are paying attention. The presale has already raised over $26.36 million, with tokens now priced at $0.0022, a massive 120% increase from Stage 1. Demand is only accelerating with a launch price of $0.003 and a projected market cap of $300 million. The project’s sniper-bot-resistant design, tax-free design, Certik audit, and strict vesting schedule set it apart from the pump-and-dump scams that plague the meme sector. Community incentives, such as the 15 ETH Mega Giveaway for Stage 12-17 presale participants and the broader $777K prize pool, have fueled momentum, keeping engagement high across every presale stage. If meme season takes off again, LILPEPE could easily be the breakout leader. Early DOGE buyers saw fortunes built on virality and timing, and LILPEPE is now shaping up to be the closest parallel for 2025.

Bertram the Pomeranian (BERT): The Meme Dog with Heart

While LILPEPE captures the frog crowd, Bertram the Pomeranian (BERT) taps into something more profound: love for a real dog who inspired millions. Launched on Solana during the Pump.fun hype, BERT combines meme culture with a mission tied to animal welfare causes. That emotional core gives it a unique lane in a meme market often built only on jokes. BERT has already established itself as one of the larger Solana-based meme coins, trading around $0.069–$0.080 with a market cap of nearly $79 million. The circulating supply stands at approximately 970 million tokens, and despite a recent pullback from $0.09, support around $0.05–$0.055 has remained intact. This consolidation suggests accumulation, and the narrowing of Bollinger Bands hints at an upcoming volatility spike.

BERT Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko

Bertram’s legacy boosts the token’s narrative. Kathy, his owner, recently shared a personal video about his journey, sparking community-wide attention. That blend of emotional connection, community drive, and market presence fuels long-term meme success. If BERT breaks out above $0.08 with substantial volume, a retest of $0.09 and beyond could happen quickly. In a bullish meme environment, it’s easy to imagine it racing toward the $1–$2 range.

New Meme Era, New Opportunities

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu proved that meme coins can mint millionaires. But the next wave won’t come from yesterday’s winners. It’ll come from today’s underdogs. Little Pepe offers structured tokenomics and investor protections, while Bertram the Pomeranian delivers heartfelt storytelling and Solana-fueled momentum. For those who missed the 2021 run, both coins present a second chance to catch meme culture at its early stages. With presales, giveaways, and growing communities, LILPEPE and BERT are two of the smartest meme bets in 2025.

