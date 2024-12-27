Missile fired from Yemen intercepted outside Israeli airspace: IDF

A single missile launched from Yemen triggered alarms across central Israel, sending millions to bomb shelters overnight, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The projectile was intercepted outside Israel’s airspace, and the alarms were activated for fear of falling debris, the military said, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. The Magen David Adom ambulance service informed that 18 people were lightly hurt while rushing to a bomb shelter, and two people suffered acute anxiety attacks.

News.Az