Missile from Yemen hits Israel, injures 16

Israeli emergency services reported on Saturday that 16 people were injured when a rocket launched from Yemen struck Tel Aviv overnight. The Israeli military confirmed that an attempt to intercept the rocket had failed, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

Yemen's Houthi rebels later claimed responsibility for the strike, their second such attack in a matter of days. They said it was carried out with a ballistic missile and targeted "a military target of the Israeli enemy."The Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom reported that 16 people suffered minor injuries from broken glass windows and were receiving medical treatment.

