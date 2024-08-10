Missile threat declared across entire Russian region

+ ↺ − 16 px

A missile threat has been declared throughout the Belgorod Region. This was announced by the Governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov on his Telegram channel, News.az reports citing Lenta.ru .

"Go down to the basement. Stay there until you receive the 'All clear missile threat' signal," Gladkov said.Earlier on the night of August 10, a missile threat was declared in the Kursk region. The alarm signal was issued at 3:33.

News.Az