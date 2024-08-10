Missile threat declared across entire Russian region
- 10 Aug 2024 10:25
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 1004739
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/missile-threat-declared-across-entire-russian-region Copied
A missile threat has been declared throughout the Belgorod Region. This was announced by the Governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov on his Telegram channel, News.az reports citing Lenta.ru ."Go down to the basement. Stay there until you receive the 'All clear missile threat' signal," Gladkov said.
Earlier on the night of August 10, a missile threat was declared in the Kursk region. The alarm signal was issued at 3:33.