Missiles launched from Iran, Israeli military says

We've just heard from the Israeli military, which says it has identified missiles launched from Iran, News.az reports citing BBC.

It says air defence systems are "operating to intercept the threat" and is telling people to go into shelters and stay there until further notice.

The details of the reported missile launch are still unclear – we haven't seen Iran confirm the attack.

This comes after Israel said it agreed to the ceasefire. Iran's foreign minister said earlier it would only stop its attacks if Israel did the same.

News.Az