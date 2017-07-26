Missing adviser to Armenia’s Armavir governor found dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian police officers, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations found a body of a man in Dalarik village on Tuesday night.

As shamshyan.com reported, police officers suspect that it is the body of the adviser to Armavir region’s governor, Manuk Simonyan, 52, who was reported missing two days ago.

The body was found tied with a wire, lying face down. There was a huge stone on his head. The body was half-decayed, which gives the forensic scientist grounds to assume that Simonyan was killed a few days ago.

