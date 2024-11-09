Missing American tourist found dead in Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Hungary confirmed Friday that a 31-year-old American tourist, Mackenzie "Kenzie" Michalski, was found dead after being missing for several days.

A suspect has already been arrested, News.Az reports, citing US media. Mackenzie "Kenzie" Michalski, a nurse practitioner, was last heard from early Tuesday while visiting Budapest, according to her friends, who spread the word about her disappearance.The American went missing while at a Budapest nightclub on Tuesday, according to Budapest police. Amid the search for her, investigators identified a man she was seen with in several nightclubs, police said.The suspect -- a 37-year-old Irish citizen -- was arrested and allegedly confessed to killing her, police said. He allegedly showed police where he had hidden her body, police said. The name of the suspect has not been released.Police said they will provide more details on the case at a press briefing on Saturday.

