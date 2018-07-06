Mobile application of state symbols of Azerbaijan developed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maps that do not include Nagorno-Karabakh or Nakhchivan are often used in foreign resources.

Praksis Social Development Assistance Public Union implemented a project entitled "Monitoring of information about Azerbaijan on foreign resources and establishment of mobile applications related to state symbols" with the support of the Council for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As we know, a false map, flag or emblem of Azerbaijan are used in a number of important international events, competitions, and social networks. Thus, when typing "Map of Azerbaijan", we encounter many misinformation. Due to the lack of information on foreign resources, especially related to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, maps that do not include Nagorno-Karabakh or Nakhchivan are used.

The main outcome of the project is the development of a mobile application for monitoring foreign resources on the Azerbaijani symbols, a true map of Azerbaijan, a flag and emblem in various formats. The mobile application has been developed in English because the project covers the international community. Through this program, users can get acquainted with the real map of Azerbaijan, emblem, flag and anthem. Note that this program also has a web resource. When you type "real Azerbaijan map" in search engines, azemap.com appears as the first page. One of our next targets is to prevent unwanted information we encounter in search engines and to prepare resources to fight them.

The Praksis organization, through the support of the NGO Council, aims to detect resources containing fraudulent information, and to increase the number of resources in different languages where actual information is included.

