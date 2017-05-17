MoD: Armenia confirmed to have shelled Azerbaijani settlements

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian side has published a video showing their armed forces shelling Azerbaijani residential areas and military positions, along with information that the Azerbaijani side allegedly suffered losses, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told APA.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry said it released an official statement Wednesday morning that the enemy opened fire at Azerbaijani settlements and army positions in the Aghdam direction of the frontline using mortars of different caliber.

“The video proved that Armenia shells not only our positions, but also our residential areas, continuing its heinous acts against Azerbaijani civilians,” said the ministry.

The defense ministry states that there are no losses among Azerbaijani military personnel or civilians, and no military equipment pieces have been damaged.

