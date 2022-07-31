MoD: Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from the evening of July 30 and during the night of July 31, the Armenian armed forces units using small arms subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in direction of the Gadabay and Kalbajar regions of the state border, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using various caliber weapons and sniper rifles subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Amiranlar settlement of Khojavend region.

Adequate retaliatory measures were taken in these directions by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

News.Az