MoD: Azerbaijani Army has tactical, fire, territorial superiority over Armenian troops

The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged destruction of three tanks of the Azerbaijani Army in the southern sector of the front is completely false, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported.

The Azerbaijan Army has a tactical, fire, and territorial superiority over the enemy in the Khojavend direction of the front, the ministry noted.

The Armenian side is forced to spread such groundless news in the media since hostile forces are morally and psychologically depressed, it added.

News.Az